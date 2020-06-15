Mexico Reports Daily Increase of Over 4,000 COVID-19 Cases, Almost 700 Deaths

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2020) Health authorities in Mexico have confirmed 4,183 new coronavirus cases and 693 fatalities over the past day as half of the country's states brace for a partial abatement of restrictions, Mexican Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell said on Monday.

"The daily increase in the number of cases was 4,183, which is 2.9 percent of the cumulative toll, up from 2.5 percent from the day before," Lopez-Gatell said at a press conference broadcast on the ministry's Twitter account.

According to the statement, the cumulative toll in Mexico has now reached 146,873 cases, including 17,141 fatalities and 22,398 active cases.

The plurality of active cases are concentrated in the capital of Mexico City (4,566) and the state of Mexico (2,703), as stated by the deputy minister.

Health authorities are currently looking into 52,636 suspected cases and 1,531 suspected deaths linked to the coronavirus, according to the statement.

This past Friday, the Mexican Health Ministry updated the epidemiological map of the country to decrease the COVID-19 threat level for 16 of 32 states from red (the highest level) to orange (high level) for the coming week.

The orange level of threat means that beginning on Monday, part of restrictions will be lifted from transport operations and select industries and trade actors.