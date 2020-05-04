UrduPoint.com
Mexico Reports Jump In Coronavirus Infections, Based On Model

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 04th May 2020 | 05:33 PM

Mexico reported a five-fold increase in the number of coronavirus infections, taking the nation's total to nearly 130,000, based on an epidemiological surveillance model used by the government

Mexico City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) :Mexico reported a five-fold increase in the number of coronavirus infections, taking the nation's total to nearly 130,000, based on an epidemiological surveillance model used by the government.

The country has officially reported 23,471 COVID-19 cases and over 2,154 deaths from the virus, according to the US Johns Hopkins tally.

But data from Sentinel Surveillance -- a World Health Organization monitoring system in use in Mexico since 2006 -- estimates the country has as many as 128,033 COVID-19 infections.

The Sentinel system bases its estimates on data from a select network of reliable facilities, rather than on passive reports of deaths and hospitalizations which do not capture most outpatient cases.

"Sentinel surveillance is efficient because it accepts the reality that not all minor cases are being documented," Undersecretary of Health Hugo Lopez Gatell said at a press conference Sunday.

"To pretend that you can measure (the disease) in a direct way would be falling into a falsehood," he added.

Health authorities estimate that infections will peak in Mexico on May 6, but some hospitals in the greater Mexico City area already are at capacity.

Mexico announced a national health emergency in March, advising social distancing, and suspending schools and all non-essential economic activities.

The measures will remain in place until May 30.

