UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mexico Reports Over 2,700 New COVID19 Cases In 24 Hours, More Than 200 New Deaths

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 25th May 2020 | 06:00 AM

Mexico Reports Over 2,700 New COVID19 Cases in 24 Hours, More Than 200 New Deaths

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2020) Mexico's coronavirus death toll increased by 215 over a 24-hour period, while the number of confirmed coronavirus cases has surpassed 68,600 according to the latest data from the country's Health Ministry.

"According to data updated today, overall 7,394 people have died from COVID complications," Jose Luis Alomia, the director of epidemiology at Mexico's Ministry of Health, said during a Sunday press conference, broadcast on Twitter.

There are currently more than 14,240 active coronavirus cases in Mexico, the highest figures are reported in Mexico City (3,819) and the state of Mexico (1,481).

On Saturday, Mexico's health ministry reported that the total number of coronavirus cases in the country stood at 65,856 while the death toll was 7,179. Last Saturday, Mexican Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell said that Mexico's coronavirus death toll had reached 5,045. Thus the country has seen a weekly increase of around 2,000 in the number of COVID-19 fatalities.

Mexico started to lift some of the coronavirus restrictions in areas unaffected by the epidemic on May 18 and plans to begin easing lockdown measures in other regions starting from June 1.

Related Topics

Twitter Died Mexico City Mexico May June Sunday From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed visits security and service de ..

8 hours ago

SDTPS inaugurates Khorfakkan Monument

9 hours ago

US reports 1,127 coronavirus deaths, fatalities up ..

10 hours ago

Russia reports 8,599 new coronavirus cases, a reco ..

11 hours ago

UAE health ministry conducts over 35,000 additiona ..

12 hours ago

Sultan bin Khalifa congratulates UAE leaders on Ei ..

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.