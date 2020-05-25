Mexico Reports Over 2,700 New COVID19 Cases in 24 Hours, More Than 200 New Deaths

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2020) Mexico's coronavirus death toll increased by 215 over a 24-hour period, while the number of confirmed coronavirus cases has surpassed 68,600 according to the latest data from the country's Health Ministry.

"According to data updated today, overall 7,394 people have died from COVID complications," Jose Luis Alomia, the director of epidemiology at Mexico's Ministry of Health, said during a Sunday press conference, broadcast on Twitter.

There are currently more than 14,240 active coronavirus cases in Mexico, the highest figures are reported in Mexico City (3,819) and the state of Mexico (1,481).

On Saturday, Mexico's health ministry reported that the total number of coronavirus cases in the country stood at 65,856 while the death toll was 7,179. Last Saturday, Mexican Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell said that Mexico's coronavirus death toll had reached 5,045. Thus the country has seen a weekly increase of around 2,000 in the number of COVID-19 fatalities.

Mexico started to lift some of the coronavirus restrictions in areas unaffected by the epidemic on May 18 and plans to begin easing lockdown measures in other regions starting from June 1.