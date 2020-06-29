Mexico Reports Over 4,000 New COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Health Ministry

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2020) Mexico confirmed more than 4,000 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number or registered cases up to over 216,000 the country's Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell has announced.

"The epidemic in Mexico started on February 28, since that time, 216,852 people showed COVID-19 symptoms and had a positive test result for SARS-CoV-2. Of them, 25,558 people showed symptoms in the past 14 days," Lopez-Gatell said during a Sunday press conference broadcast by Mexico's Health Ministry on Twitter.

In the past 24 hours, 267 new deaths from COVID-19 were confirmed in Mexico, bringing the total death toll up to 26,648.

On Saturday, Mexico reported 602 new coronavirus deaths. On Friday, Mexico reported 719 new coronavirus-related deaths and 5,441 new COVID-19 cases.

Starting from Monday, the coronavirus risk level in Mexico City and in 18 of Mexico's 32 states will be downgraded from "red light" (maximum) to "orange light" (high).