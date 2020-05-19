Mexico Reports Yet Another Spike of Over 2,400 COVID-19 Cases Per Day

(@FahadShabbir)

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2020) Health authorities in Mexico have confirmed 2,414 cases of the coronavirus infection and 155 related deaths over the past 24 hours, as authorities confirm the intensifying spread of the epidemic, Mexican Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell said on Tuesday.

Last Friday, Mexico saw the largest daily increase in the number of new COVID-19 cases per day, 2,437 people. Over the weekend, the daily increments were slightly above 2,000, and by Monday, the total number of cases in the country reached 49,219, including 5,177 fatalities.

"A total of 51,633 have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in Mexico since the start of the epidemic on February 28. Over the past 14 days, which is considered the epidemic's active phase, 11,300 have displayed symptoms. I note the continued growth of active cases, which indicates a high epidemic activity," Lopez-Gatell said, adding that the number of active cases has increased by 195 over the past day.

According to the health official, the death toll from COVID-19 in Mexico has grown by 155 to total of 5,332 fatalities, excluding 656 deceased people with a suspected coronavirus infection. There is a total of 26,933 suspected cases, he said.

Lopez-Gatell said that a total of 177,133 people have been tested in Mexico so far, an increase of 4,839 since Monday.

The Mexican government began lifting the coronavirus-related restrictions on Monday. In around 200 Mexican regions, dubbed "municipalities of hope" because of no recorded infection cases, activities have resumed to the pre-quarantine level, while in several other regions the lockdown has been extended.

The government believes that Mexico has already passed the peak and this coming week will bring an improvement of the epidemiological situation.