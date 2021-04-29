UrduPoint.com
Mexico, Russia Agree To Jointly Track Coronavirus Variants - Foreign Secretary

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 29th April 2021 | 01:50 AM

Mexico, Russia Agree to Jointly Track Coronavirus Variants - Foreign Secretary

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2021) Medical officials of Russia and Mexico will begin exchanging information on the existing strains of the coronavirus, Mexican Secretary of Foreign Affairs Marcelo Ebrard said on Wednesday in the wake of his five-day visit to Russia.

Ebrard's working visit lasted from Saturday to Wednesday and included a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov earlier in the day.

"Among the agreements that we are making is a deal on joint monitoring of the virus variants together with the Mexican health sector.

The virus mutates very quickly and information exchange about sequencing of these variants will be decisive for both countries. For that, we will formalize an agreement or memorandum on mutual understanding," Ebrard said during a press conference, broadcast by the foreign ministry on social media.

According to the official, Mexico and Russia also launched a scientific dialogue to exchange information on the development of vaccines, where the Mexican side is going to present four of the products it has developed.

