Mexico-Russia Trade Exceeds $1.5Bln In January-September 2022 - Ambassador

Faizan Hashmi Published October 26, 2022 | 03:50 PM

Mexico-Russia Trade Exceeds $1.5Bln in January-September 2022 - Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2022) Mexican Ambassador to Russia Norma Pensado Moreno said on Wednesday that economic relations between Mexico and Russia have a great potential for growth and despite global challenges, trade between the two countries has exceeded $1.5 billion over the first nine months of 2022, compared with $4.5 billion over the entire 2021.

The ambassador will complete her five-year mission to Russia next week and will be appointed as the Mexican Ambassador to Denmark.

"Economic relations between Mexico and Russia were quite stable in these years but there is still potential for further growth," Moreno told reporters.

The ambassador emphasized that countries can build up cooperation in the field of epidemiology and agriculture. Moreno also specified that a significant increase in bilateral trade in 2021 occurred thanks to the procurement of Russia-developed Sputnik V vaccines against coronavirus.

"As for this year, the trade reached $1.57 billion in the first three quarters," the ambassador noted.

Moreno reiterated Mexico's opposition against Russia's special military operation in Ukraine but specified that the country does not support sanctions against Moscow.

