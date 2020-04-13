UrduPoint.com
Mexico Says Agreed To OPEC+ New Deal To Cut Output By 9.7Mln Barrels Per Day

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 13th April 2020 | 12:10 AM

Mexico Says Agreed to OPEC+ New Deal to Cut Output by 9.7Mln Barrels Per Day

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2020) Mexico has agreed to collective oil production cuts by 9.7 million barrels per day under the deal reached by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and non-cartel oil producers, Mexican Energy Minister Rocio Nahle said Sunday.

The OPEC-non-OPEC minister convened for an online extraordinary meeting earlier in the day.

"Mexico thanks the OPEC countries for support during the meeting today. A unanimous agreement among 23 participating countries will lead to a decrease in the oil platform [production] by 9.7 million barrels beginning in May," Nahle said on Twitter

