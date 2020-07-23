Mexico Says Beijing Offered Latin America $1Bln Loan to Purchase Chinese COVID-19 Vaccine

(@FahadShabbir)

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2020) Beijing is ready to provide Latin American and Caribbean states with $1 billion loan to purchase China-made COVID-19 vaccine, the Mexican Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

The offer was made during a video conference between foreign ministers of China and Latin American and Caribbean countries on July 23. Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard Casaubon co-chaired the meeting.

"The minister [Wang Yi] stressed that the vaccine developed in China will be a public good of universal access, and that his country will allocate a $1 billion loan to support access to the medication for countries in the region," the statement said.

In May, President Xi Jinping said that China would provide $2 billion over two years to assist the global COVID-19 response and socioeconomic development of the affected countries.

Beijing, in cooperation with the UN, plans to create a global humanitarian warehouse and hub in China to ensure the stability of supply chains for COVID medications. These goods will pass through customs control along the green corridor.