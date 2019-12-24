Mexico Says Concerned About Number of Intelligence Agents Near Embassy in Bolivia

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2019) The Mexican Foreign Ministry said on Monday it was deeply concerned about so many Bolivian intelligence and security services personnel monitoring its embassy.

"Intelligence and security officials have been monitoring both the ambassador's residence and the embassy since November 11," the statement read.

The Foreign Ministry added that this activity, tantamount to an invasion of the embassy, went against Article 22 of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.

Under pressure to resign from the protesting public and nation's military, Bolivian President Evo Morales stepped down from his fourth term in office on November 10 and fled to Mexico. Most of Bolivia's senior government officials also resigned and sought asylum in the Mexican embassy in La Paz. In the meantime, the Senate's second vice speaker, Jeanine Anez, declared herself interim president, and the new authorities announced a presidential election for mid-March.