UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mexico Says Concerned About Number Of Intelligence Agents Near Embassy In Bolivia

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 24th December 2019 | 01:10 AM

Mexico Says Concerned About Number of Intelligence Agents Near Embassy in Bolivia

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2019) The Mexican Foreign Ministry said on Monday it was deeply concerned about so many Bolivian intelligence and security services personnel monitoring its embassy.

"Intelligence and security officials have been monitoring both the ambassador's residence and the embassy since November 11," the statement read.

The Foreign Ministry added that this activity, tantamount to an invasion of the embassy, went against Article 22 of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.

Under pressure to resign from the protesting public and nation's military, Bolivian President Evo Morales stepped down from his fourth term in office on November 10 and fled to Mexico. Most of Bolivia's senior government officials also resigned and sought asylum in the Mexican embassy in La Paz. In the meantime, the Senate's second vice speaker, Jeanine Anez, declared herself interim president, and the new authorities announced a presidential election for mid-March.

Related Topics

Election Senate La Paz Vienna Bolivia Mexico November From Government

Recent Stories

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed honours Supreme Commi ..

30 minutes ago

UAE, Eretria decades of distinguished relations

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives members of UAE MuayThai ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives President of Eritrea

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives ECSSR Tolerance and Coe ..

2 hours ago

Young Emirati falconers fly high at Sharjah Falcon ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.