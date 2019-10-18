(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2019) The Mexican authorities said one of the sons of drug lord Joaquin Guzman, also known as El Chapo, was captured following a shoot-out, media have reported.

The man had been detained in the city of Culiacan, the capital of the Sinaloa state, Excelsior news outlet reported late on Thursday.

According to the reports, members of the Sinaloa Cartel, which was led by Guzman, tried to prevent him from being detained and engaged in a gun battle with the law enforcement outside the state prosecutors' office building.

Other media reports suggested, citing high-ranked sources, that Ovidio Guzman Lopez, El Chapo's son with his second wife, was detained during a security operation.

The 28-year-old man is known to play an active role in the cartel's current leadership.

Meanwhile, the Mexican Public Security Ministry wrote on Twitter late on Thursday that the country's security council was analyzing the security situation in Sinaloa. The ministry said it will later provide official information on the situation.

Guzman himself faced several court trials but repeatedly managed to escape justice. However, he was captured in 2016 and extradited to the United States in 2017. In July, a US Federal judge sentenced him to life in prison plus 30 years on various charges related to his leadership of the Sinaloa Cartel.