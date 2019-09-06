Mexico Says Migration To US Down 56 Percent Since May
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 06th September 2019 | 10:28 PM
Mexico said Friday it has managed to cut the flow of migrants across its border into the United States by 56 percent since May
America's southern neighbor agreed this summer to crack down on migration under the threat of import tariffs from President Donald Trump, who is seeking re-election on a largely anti-immigration platform.
"I do not think there will be a threat of tariffs because there is a 56 percent reduction," said Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard, who is due to travel soon to Washington to discuss US-Mexico migration.