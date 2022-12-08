Mexico Says Peru-Hosted Pacific Alliance Summit Postponed Amid Political Turmoil

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2022) The Pacific Alliance summit, scheduled to be held in the Peruvian capital of Lima on December 14, has been postponed due to the change of power in the host country, Mexican Foreign Affairs Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Wednesday.

Peruvian parliament impeached President Pedro Castillo on Wednesday. Prime Minister Dina Boluarte took an oath as the country's new president within two hours of the impeachment vote, vowing to serve out the rest of Castillo's term, until July 2026.

"Given the latest events in Peru, a decision has been made to postpone the Pacific Alliance summit, which was to be held on December 14 in Lima.

I will keep you informed," Ebrard said on social media.

Mexico deplores the political upheaval in Peru and wishes "respect for democracy and human rights for the benefit of this brotherly nation," the minister added.

The Peruvian parliament had attempted two impeachment motions against Castillo since he took office last July before succeeding in their third vote on Wednesday. Castillo, who had tried to dissolve the legislature before the vote, was arrested after the impeachment procedure.