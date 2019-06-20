UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mexico Says To Begin Implementing Central America Development Plan Thursday

Umer Jamshaid 10 seconds ago Thu 20th June 2019 | 05:20 AM

Mexico Says to Begin Implementing Central America Development Plan Thursday

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2019) Mexico City will on Thursday began implementing the so-called Central America comprehensive development program, involving El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and the south of Mexico, aimed at stemming irregular migration in the region, Mexican Foreign Minister, Marcelo Ebrard, said.

To begin with the plan, Mexico would provide millions of Dollars to El Salvador, Ebrard said at the United Nations in New York on Wednesday.

The top diplomat continued by noting that 14 UN agencies would be involved in the implementation of the Mexican plan.

The minister also thanked Chile, Germany and Spain for supporting the development plan.

On Thursday, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador will meet with Nayib Bukele, the president of El Salvador, to discuss ways to tackle illegal migration in the region.

Mexico has been facing pressure from the United States over an influx of illegal Latin American migrants through the Mexican border. Washington even announced a plan to mount trade duties on the neighboring country in a bid to fix the crisis.

Earlier in June, the two states agreed on a package of measures, envisaging the suspension of the tariffs in return for Mexico curbing the migrant flows.

Related Topics

United Nations Washington Germany Guatemala Mexico City New York Spain El Salvador Chile United States Mexico Honduras June Border From Top Million

Recent Stories

Fitch affirms Emirates Development Bank’s rating ..

4 hours ago

Ninth UAE-Japan Friendship Committee convenes in A ..

5 hours ago

Primary Care Conference showcases latest healthcar ..

5 hours ago

UAE signs recruitment MoUs with Vietnam, Nepal, Pa ..

6 hours ago

UN Takes Note of Joint Investigation Team Findings ..

5 hours ago

South Sudan Offers Mediation Services to Settle Co ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.