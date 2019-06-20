Mexico Says to Begin Implementing Central America Development Plan Thursday

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2019) Mexico City will on Thursday began implementing the so-called Central America comprehensive development program, involving El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and the south of Mexico, aimed at stemming irregular migration in the region, Mexican Foreign Minister, Marcelo Ebrard, said.

To begin with the plan, Mexico would provide millions of Dollars to El Salvador, Ebrard said at the United Nations in New York on Wednesday.

The top diplomat continued by noting that 14 UN agencies would be involved in the implementation of the Mexican plan.

The minister also thanked Chile, Germany and Spain for supporting the development plan.

On Thursday, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador will meet with Nayib Bukele, the president of El Salvador, to discuss ways to tackle illegal migration in the region.

Mexico has been facing pressure from the United States over an influx of illegal Latin American migrants through the Mexican border. Washington even announced a plan to mount trade duties on the neighboring country in a bid to fix the crisis.

Earlier in June, the two states agreed on a package of measures, envisaging the suspension of the tariffs in return for Mexico curbing the migrant flows.