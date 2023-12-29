Mexico says US agrees to keep border crossings open

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Mexico City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2023) Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Thursday that visiting US officials had agreed to keep legal border crossings open, following discussions aimed at addressing surging migration.

Lopez Obrador met for more than two hours with Secretary of State Antony Blinken and other top US officials including Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas on Wednesday.

"There's more and more movement on the border, on the bridges, and that's why we must be careful so that the crossings are not closed.

That agreement was reached," Lopez Obrador told reporters.

"The crossings for the railway and border bridges are already being opened to normalize the situation," he added, highlighting the strong trade ties between the two countries.

He said the two sides had agreed to hold regular meetings to address increasing migration, which has become a major headache for US President Joe Biden as he enters an election year.