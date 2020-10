Mexico says US arrest of ex-defense chief linked to drugs

Mexico's former defense minister Salvador Cienfuegos was arrested in the United States on suspicion of links with drug trafficking, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Friday

Mexico City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :Mexico's former defense minister Salvador Cienfuegos was arrested in the United States on suspicion of links with drug trafficking, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Friday.

"It's a very regrettable fact that a former defense minister is arrested, accused of links with drug trafficking," said Lopez Obrador told reporters a day after Cienfuegos was detained at Los Angeles airport.