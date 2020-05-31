Mexico Sees Weekly Rise of Over 22,000 Coronavirus Cases - Deputy Health Minister

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2020) Mexico now has over 87,500 confirmed coronavirus cases, an increase of more than 22,000 over one week, and 364 new deaths from COVID-19 were registered in the past 24 hours, the country's Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell has announced.

"Unfortunately, 9,779 people have died amid the spread of this epidemic," Lopez-Gatell said at a Saturday press conference broadcast on Twitter.

On Saturday, 2,885 new coronavirus cases were confirmed in Mexico bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 87,512.

A week ago, Mexico's COVID-19 death toll was 7,179 and the total number of confirmed cases was 65,856. Thus the country has seen a weekly increase of more than 22,000 in the number of confirmed cases and a weekly increase of over 2,500 in the number of fatalities.

On Friday, Mexico reported over 3,220 new coronavirus cases, including more than 370 new deaths from COVID-19.

Mexico started to lift some of the coronavirus restrictions in areas unaffected by the epidemic on May 18 and plans to begin easing lockdown measures in other regions starting from Monday.