UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mexico Sees Weekly Rise Of Over 22,000 Coronavirus Cases - Deputy Health Minister

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 31st May 2020 | 07:30 AM

Mexico Sees Weekly Rise of Over 22,000 Coronavirus Cases - Deputy Health Minister

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2020) Mexico now has over 87,500 confirmed coronavirus cases, an increase of more than 22,000 over one week, and 364 new deaths from COVID-19 were registered in the past 24 hours, the country's Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell has announced.

"Unfortunately, 9,779 people have died amid the spread of this epidemic," Lopez-Gatell said at a Saturday press conference broadcast on Twitter.

On Saturday, 2,885 new coronavirus cases were confirmed in Mexico bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 87,512.

A week ago, Mexico's COVID-19 death toll was 7,179 and the total number of confirmed cases was 65,856. Thus the country has seen a weekly increase of more than 22,000 in the number of confirmed cases and a weekly increase of over 2,500 in the number of fatalities.

On Friday, Mexico reported over 3,220 new coronavirus cases, including more than 370 new deaths from COVID-19.

Mexico started to lift some of the coronavirus restrictions in areas unaffected by the epidemic on May 18 and plans to begin easing lockdown measures in other regions starting from Monday.

Related Topics

Twitter Died Mexico May From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Egypt reports 1,367 new coronavirus cases

6 hours ago

Department of Health provides free COVID-19 testin ..

6 hours ago

UAE Government: COVID-19 recoveries rise to 17,546 ..

6 hours ago

Jordan announces four new coronavirus cases

7 hours ago

Oman reports 603 new COVID-19 cases

7 hours ago

Saudi Arabia reports 1618 new COVID-19 cases

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.