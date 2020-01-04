UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mexico Sends Interim Representative To Bolivia After Expulsion Of Ambassador - Ministry

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 04th January 2020 | 02:20 AM

Mexico Sends Interim Representative to Bolivia After Expulsion of Ambassador - Ministry

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2020) Temporary Mexican charge d'affaires Edmundo Font has arrived in Bolivia to replace expelled Ambassador Maria Teresa Mercado, Mexico's Secretariat of Foreign Affairs said on Friday.

On Tuesday, Mercado left Bolivia after being declared a persona non grata following the December 27 incident at the Mexican embassy, when some people accompanying two Spanish charges d'affaires allegedly tried to sneak in the diplomatic mission hiding their faces. Bolivian Interior Minister Arturo Murillo accused the Spanish diplomats of offending Bolivia and trying to smuggle out allies of Bolivia's former President Evo Morales, who had taken asylum in the Mexican embassy.

"The government of Mexico via the Secretariat of Foreign Affairs informs that today, career ambassador Edmundo Font who will be accredited as a new charge d'affaires ad interim in the Embassy of Mexico in La Paz, has arrived in Bolivia," the secretariat said in a statement.

Mexican Deputy Foreign Minister Maximiliano Reyes Zuniga expressed his confidence in the new appointee.

"I am sure that Ambassador Edmundo Font will be successful in the mission entrusted [to him] by @SRE_mx [Secretariat of Foreign Affairs] in [Bolivia] defending the foreign policy principles of [Mexico] and always dedicated to the international law," he wrote on Twitter.

The Mexican Embassy harbors nine former Bolivian officials from Morales' defunct administration. They fled to the diplomatic mission after the Bolivian president was ousted by the military following weeks of unrest over his reelection in October.

Related Topics

Interior Minister Twitter La Paz Reyes Bolivia Mexico October December From Government

Recent Stories

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condemns mob attack in Nank ..

3 hours ago

Senate to meet on Monday

3 hours ago

Syrian President Expresses Solidarity With Tehran ..

3 hours ago

Democrat US Lawmakers Say Trump's Decision to Kill ..

3 hours ago

UN Secretary-General Spoke to US Ambassador after ..

3 hours ago

Russia's Lavrov Accuses US of Violating Internatio ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.