Mexico Sentences Russian National Makeev To 37.5 Years In Prison For Murder - Prosecutors

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 36 seconds ago Wed 17th July 2019 | 04:00 AM

Mexico Sentences Russian National Makeev to 37.5 Years in Prison for Murder - Prosecutors

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2019) Russian national Alexei Makeev, notorious for releasing extremist videos against the Mexicans, was sentenced by the Mexican authorities to 37.5 years in prison for murder, the prosecutor's office of the Mexican Quintana Roo state said.

In May 2017, Makeev was injured by the residents of Cancun city who attacked him over his insults and attacks aimed at the Mexicans as well as extremist videos published online. A Mexican national was killed during the clashes. Makeev received a brain injury in the attack, was paralyzed and put in a drug-induced coma in the hospital. He was released from the hospital and detained at a center of social rehabilitation.

Makeev will also have to pay a $10,000 fine, the prosecutors added.

The Russian Embassy in Mexico told Sputnik that Makeev's basic rights were respected during the trial.

