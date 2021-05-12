Mexico Shuts Mayan Site in Palenque Amid Coronavirus Concerns

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2021) Mexico has closed the ancient Mayan ruins in the southern city of Palenque to visitors due to coronavirus concerns, the National Institute of Anthropology and History said.

"The archaeological zone of Palenque in Chiapas will remain closed to public visits as of this Tuesday, May 11, and until further notice," a statement read.

The institute said the site was closed after a suspected coronavirus case was recorded among the staff. Health authorities are working to sanitize the zone and trace possible contacts.

Another Mayan site in Tulum in the state of Quintana Roo was closed on Sunday after an employee contracted COVID-19.