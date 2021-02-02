Mexico has signed an agreement with Russia for a phased delivery of 24 million doses of Sputnik V vaccine against the novel coronavirus, Deputy Health Secretary Hugo Lopez-Gatell Ramirez said Tuesday

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2021) Mexico has signed an agreement with Russia for a phased delivery of 24 million doses of Sputnik V vaccine against the novel coronavirus, Deputy Health Secretary Hugo Lopez-Gatell Ramirez said Tuesday.

Last week, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador talked to Russian President Vladimir Putin on the phone, thanking him for the decision to send 24 million doses of Sputnik V.

"Yesterday, Secretary [of Health] Jorge Alcocer signed a contract for Sputnik V," Lopez-Gatell Ramirez said during a press briefing.

According to the official, Mexico will receive 400,000 doses of the vaccine in February, 1 million in March, 6 million in April and 16.6 million in May.

Sputnik V is the world's first registered vaccine against COVID-19. It is 91.6 percent effective, based on the data from the first 19,866 trial participants who have received both shots of the two-dose vaccine or placebo.