Mexico Slams Ceasefire Violations In Donbas, Urges Compliance With UN Regulations

February 22, 2022

Mexico Slams Ceasefire Violations in Donbas, Urges Compliance With UN Regulations

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) Mexico urges sides to the conflict in eastern Ukraine to cease actions aggravating crisis and comply with United Nations' resolutions on settlement, calling violations of the ceasefire unacceptable, Alicia Buenrostro Massieu, the permanent representative to the UN, said.

The situation in Donbas has flared up in recent days, with the self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Luhansk (DPR and LPR) reporting increased shelling by Ukrainian armed forces. The evacuation of women, children, and the elderly from Donbas to Russia began late last week, while the republics announced general mobilization.

"It is unacceptable that shelling, explosions, and other violations of the ceasefire regime have become more frequent in recent days, according to the monitoring mission of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE). We call on the parties to put an immediate end to these actions," Buenrostro Massieu said during a meeting of the UN Security Council on Ukraine, held overnight.

She expressed concern over the undermining of the three fundamental principles of the UN in the conflict in Ukraine, namely, the prohibition of threats or the use of force in international relations, respect for the territorial integrity and political independence of states, and non-intervention in their internal affairs.

The diplomat recalled that Russia recently told the UN that it does not intend to invade Ukraine, and voiced hope that Moscow will comply with its pledges.

Mexico reaffirms its commitment to respect the sovereignty, political independence, and territorial integrity of Ukraine, and calls on all parties to defuse tensions and stick to diplomacy and dialogue, the envoy said.

On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed decrees recognizing the independence of the Donbas republics, and agreements on friendship, cooperation, and mutual assistance with LPR and DPR.

