Mexico Stands for Peaceful Resolution of Situation in Eastern Ukraine - Foreign Secretary

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2022) Mexico stands for a peaceful resolution of the situation in eastern Ukraine and hopes for the success of the talks, the Latin American country's Foreign Secretary Marcelo Ebrard said.

"We do not know if the tension will rise.

It is difficult to predict and we hope that it will not happen," Ebrard said in an address posted on the Mexican Foreign Secretariat's Twitter.

"We are in favor of a peaceful resolution (of the Ukraine situation) and we hope that the negotiations will be successful," he said.