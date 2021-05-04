UrduPoint.com
Mexico Starts COVID-19 Vaccination Of People Over 50 - Health Official

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Tue 04th May 2021 | 11:50 AM

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2021) Mexico's coronavirus vaccination drive has already covered 10 percent of the population and is now extended to those over 50, Undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion Hugo Lopez-Gatell Ramirez said.

"On March 3, we started the second phase and are vaccinating people aged 50 and older," Lopez-Gatell Ramirez said during a press conference, broadcast on YouTube on Monday.

According to the presented data, the country has vaccinated over 12.6 million people or 10 percent. Of those, 7.8 million, mostly senior citizens, have been fully immunized.

As the country begins vaccinating those over 50, more than 6 million people have signed up for getting a jab. In April, Mexico was using 570,000 vaccine doses a day.

The country is using five different vaccines ” those by Pfizer/BioNTech, Oxford/AstraZeneca, as well as China's Sinovac and Cansino, and also Russia's Sputnik V.

