Mexico Starts Vaccinating People Over 40 Against COVID-19

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2021) Mexico has expanded the national coronavirus vaccination program to residents aged over 40.

Starting Tuesday, they will be received at vaccination centers in the capital and other cities.

"Today is the first day of vaccination of citizens aged over 40... a large number of citizens have arrived at Pepsi Center [one of vaccination centers], and we will consider opening additional vaccination points," Mexico City mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said at a press conference posted on her Twitter page.