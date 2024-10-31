Open Menu

Mexico Steel Plant Explosion Kills 12: Official

Muhammad Irfan Published October 31, 2024 | 01:10 AM

Mexico, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) An explosion at a steel plant in Mexico's central state of Tlaxcala has left at least 12 people dead, a local official said Wednesday.

"Sadly, 12 workers lost their lives and another was injured and has been hospitalized," Juvencio Nieto, the head of the state civil protection force, told the Televisa network.

Nieto said the accident took place at around 3:00 am (0900 GMT) in a tower of the Aceros Simec complex, situated in an industrial estate.

"The steel made contact with water and that caused the explosion," he said, while adding that the authorities had yet to establish the chain of events.

He said that civil defense personnel, firefighters and investigators were at the scene to assist those affected, investigate the cause of the blast and prevent any further explosion.

Writing on social media Tlaxcala governor Lorena Cuellar expressed his condolences and said he would meet the victims' families.

