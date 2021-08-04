UrduPoint.com

Mexico Sues American Gun Companies In US Court, Claims Negligent Practices - Reports

Mexico Sues American Gun Companies in US Court, Claims Negligent Practices - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2021) The Mexican government filed a civil lawsuit against US gun manufacturers alleging negligent business practices contributed to illegal arms trafficking in Mexico, Reuters reported on Wednesday citing a document from the foreign ministry.

The lawsuit targets Smith and Wesson; Barrett Firearms; Colt's Manufacturing Company; Sturm, Ruger and Co.; Glock Inc.; and others, the report said.

