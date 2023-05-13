Mexico Temporarily Stops Migrant Transit Through Country - Reports

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2023) Mexico's National Institute of Migration (INM) has temporarily stopped issuing transit permits to incoming migrants amid changes in US immigration regulations, radio Formula reports.

INM has directed all offices in all of Mexico's states to stop issuing multi-entry migration forms or other documents authorizing transit through the country, a presidential document, cited by Formula on Friday, says.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) agency has reinforced its presence at the Northern Mexican border given the US lifting of Title 42, UNHCR spokesperson Deanna Bitetti told Sputnik on Friday.

The Title 42 public health policy expired late on Thursday night. The Trump-era public health emergency order imposed in March 2020 allowed the US government to turn away illegal immigrants at the border to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

US President Joe Biden said earlier this week that the US administration expected the situation near the border to be chaotic once Title 42 was lifted.