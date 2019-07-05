UrduPoint.com
Mexico Thanks EU For $7.9Mln Tranche To Help Develop Central America - Foreign Ministry

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2019) The Mexican Foreign Ministry thanked on Thursday the European Union for its 7 million euro ($7.9 million) tranche of financial aid to support the development program for Central American countries.

According to the Foreign Ministry, Mexican Deputy Foreign Minister Maximiliano Reyes handed over a letter for the European Commission's Director-General for International Cooperation and Development Stefano Manservisi to EU Ambassador Klaus Rudischhauser.

"The letter recognizes the spirit of European cooperation and expresses gratitude for the EU decision to allocate 7 million Euros in aid for the first phase of implementation of priority projects of comprehensive development of El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Mexico," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry stressed that Mexico, the European Union, three Latin American countries and several international organizations would start technical work on assessing implementation of these projects.

Mexico presented its plan on comprehensive development of Central America during the G20 Summit in the Japanese city of Osaka in late June. The plan is aimed at promoting cooperation between potential donors of aid to the region as well as searching for new spheres of cooperation.

