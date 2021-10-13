UrduPoint.com

Mexico To Ask WHO To Speed Up Certification Of Working COVID-19 Vaccines - President

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 24 seconds ago Wed 13th October 2021 | 11:30 PM

Mexico to Ask WHO to Speed Up Certification of Working COVID-19 Vaccines - President

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2021) Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday that he would send a letter to the chief of the World Health Organization (WHO) with a request to accelerate the certification of vaccines that have already undergone testing and are used around the world, but have not yet been approved by the WHO.

"We want them (WHO) to finally make a decision on the certification of vaccines. It is only logical to ask why the vaccines that are already being used, help and do no harm, are not receiving certification," Obrador said, speaking at the National Palace.

The health organization "must act honestly, without political or ideological pretext, with attachment to science," the president added.

WHO Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan has told Sputnik that Russia's Sputnik V vaccine may be approved by the end of the year, should the required legal documentation be signed in the coming days.

In addition to Sputnik V, the Mexican government has signed contracts for the purchase of vaccines with four pharmaceutical companies ” the British-Swedish AstraZeneca, the US-German Pfizer-BioNTech, and China's Sinovac and CanSino Biologics.

Related Topics

World Russia China May Government

Recent Stories

&#039;We look forward to working closely with Afri ..

&#039;We look forward to working closely with African nations&#039;, says Hamdan ..

45 minutes ago
 Dist admin intensifies preparations to celebrate E ..

Dist admin intensifies preparations to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi

55 seconds ago
 UAEâ€™s non-oil foreign trade up 27% to AED900 bil ..

UAEâ€™s non-oil foreign trade up 27% to AED900 billion in H1-2021

1 hour ago
 Sharif family following Modi's footsteps to defame ..

Sharif family following Modi's footsteps to defame Pakistan: Farrukh Habib

56 seconds ago
 Meeting reviews livestock & dairy development perf ..

Meeting reviews livestock & dairy development performance

57 seconds ago
 Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry suggests m ..

Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry suggests measures to control dengue

59 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.