Mexico to Ask WHO to Speed Up Certification of Working COVID-19 Vaccines - President

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2021) Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday that he would send a letter to the chief of the World Health Organization (WHO) with a request to accelerate the certification of vaccines that have already undergone testing and are used around the world, but have not yet been approved by the WHO.

"We want them (WHO) to finally make a decision on the certification of vaccines. It is only logical to ask why the vaccines that are already being used, help and do no harm, are not receiving certification," Obrador said, speaking at the National Palace.

The health organization "must act honestly, without political or ideological pretext, with attachment to science," the president added.

WHO Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan has told Sputnik that Russia's Sputnik V vaccine may be approved by the end of the year, should the required legal documentation be signed in the coming days.

In addition to Sputnik V, the Mexican government has signed contracts for the purchase of vaccines with four pharmaceutical companies ” the British-Swedish AstraZeneca, the US-German Pfizer-BioNTech, and China's Sinovac and CanSino Biologics.