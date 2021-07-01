(@FahadShabbir)

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2021) The Mexican laboratory of biological agents and reagents, Birmex, intends to produce 7 million to 20 million doses of the Sputnik V Russian vaccine against COVID-19 from an active component and expects the transfer of Russian technologies to organize a full production cycle in Mexico, laboratory director general Pedro Zenteno told Sputnik.

"The approval of the pilot batch is the first goal. At the initial stage, we can produce about 7 million doses of the Sputnik V vaccine monthly, and the production is expected to reach 20 million doses per month," Zenteno said.

The first batch of the active component of the Russian vaccine against COVID-19, Sputnik V, was delivered to Mexico the day before, which allows Birmex to begin production of pilot batches.

To launch serial production, they will have to be tested and approved by local sanitary regulator Cofepris and Russia's Gamaleya Institute, the vaccine developer.