Mexico To Conduct Clinical Trials Of Walvax, Sanofi Vaccines - Foreign Secretary

Tue 25th May 2021 | 08:00 AM

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2021) Mexico intends to conduct clinical trials of vaccines against COVID-19 developed by China's Walvax and France's Sanofi, Foreign Secretary Marcelo Ebrard said.

"Phase 3 trials are now due to begin for two vaccines, one of which is Walvax, a Chinese RNA vaccine, and Cofepris today announced Sanofi with a recombinant protein," the foreign secretary said in a speech posted on the Mexican Secretariat of Foreign Affairs Twitter.

Earlier, the country's authorities already conducted or started testing four vaccines against coronavirus - Cansino (China), Curevac (Germany), Janssen and Novavax (USA).

Since the start of COVID immunization in December 2020, the Mexican authorities have distributed 26.65 million doses of various vaccines to 18 million people. A total of 11.78 million have been fully vaccinated.

In the national coronavirus vaccination program, Mexico uses five different vaccines, which are purchased abroad or produced locally, receiving the active component from biolaboratories - Pfizer/BioNTech, Oxford/AstraZeneca, Sinovac, Cansino and Russia's Sputnik V.

