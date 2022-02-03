UrduPoint.com

Mexico To Create National Company For Lithium Mining - President

February 03, 2022

Mexico to Create National Company for Lithium Mining - President

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2022) Mexico will create a state-owned company to develop national lithium deposits, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador announced on Wednesday.

"We are going to create a Mexican national lithium company. Among other things, we do not want to be a territory of conflict between foreign powers. Neither Russia, nor China, nor the US (will mine lithium), but Mexico, this is our sovereignty," Obrador told a press conference.

The recent decision by the country's competition authority to grant Chinese company Gangfeng full control over a local enterprise that owns a deposit of lithium prevents the Mexican company from mining the mineral, the president noted.

"Concessions were granted for the development of other minerals, not lithium.

It is a strategic mineral and belongs to the nation. It's not gold, it's not silver, it's not copper, it's different. It belongs to strategic national resources such as oil... It has already been decided that lithium will be exploited for the benefit of the Mexicans, for the Mexicans," Obrador said.

In October 2021, the Mexican leader submitted to the country's congress a draft of a reform that limits the share of private companies in the electricity generation market and, among other things, prohibits the mining of lithium by foreign companies. The reform is being challenged in courts by several companies in the energy sector and business associations, and so far it has not come into force.

