Mexico to Cut Oil Output by 100,000 BPD, US by Another 300,000 BPD - Azerbaijani Ministry

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2020) Mexico's quota under the new OPEC-non-OPEC deal on collective production cuts will be 100,000 barrels per day instead of previously discussed 400,000, and the remained will be compensated by the United States reducing the output by further 300,000 barrels per day, Azerbaijani Energy Ministry spokeswoman Zamina Aliyeva told Sputnik on Sunday.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and non-cartel oil producers had an extraordinary online meeting to finalize the deal earlier in the day.

"The tenth meeting of the OPEC-non-OPEC ministers via video conferencing has approved the Declaration of Cooperation pursuing to reduce daily oil production.

The meeting has reviewed and accepted the OPEC+ proposal to reduce daily oil production in Mexico by 100,000 barrels. According to the amendments introduced to the Declaration of Cooperation, Mexico's production quotas were set at 100,000 barrels throughout May-June instead of 400,000 barrels. It was decided that the US would reduce its production by another 300,000 barrels to compensate for Mexico's remaining portion. Thus, an unanimous agreement has been reached to reduce the collective oil production by 9.7 million barrels per day effective May 1," Aliyeva said.