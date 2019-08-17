Mexico to Deport US Citizen Suspected of Supporting Islamic Extremism - Prosecutors

(@imziishan)

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2019) Mexico has detained a US national suspected of supporting Islamic extremist groups, the Latin American country's Prosecutor General's Office said, adding that the individual would be deported.

The US citizen wanted by Interpol was captured at a migrant facility in Mexico's Chiapas state.

The man, identified by the Mexican Prosecutor General's office as Mohammed A., is suspected by the US Federal Bureau of Investigation of expressing support to violent jihad and radical islam on online platforms.

Later on Friday, the suspect would be flown to Washington, D. C.. The Mexican branch of Interpol has informed the United States about the details of the deportation.