Mexico To Donate COVID-19 Vaccines To 5 Countries This Week - Foreign Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 22nd June 2021 | 08:35 PM

Mexico to Donate COVID-19 Vaccines to 5 Countries This Week - Foreign Ministry

Mexico is planning to donate coronavirus vaccines to five countries this week, Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard announced on Tuesday

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2021) Mexico is planning to donate coronavirus vaccines to five countries this week, Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard announced on Tuesday.

Mexico received a total of 50,288,115 doses of vaccines from six developers, including Russia's Sputnik V.

"We have donated vaccines to Belize, Bolivia and Paraguay. This week we will also send doses to Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, Jamaica, and Trinidad and Tobago," Ebrard said at a press conference.

The donation will consist of doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, which is produced jointly by Mexico and Argentina.

More Stories From World

