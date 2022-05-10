UrduPoint.com

Mexico To Hire Cuban Health Workers - President

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 10, 2022 | 12:30 AM

Mexico to Hire Cuban Health Workers - President

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2022) Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador announced on Monday that his government will recruit hundreds of Cuban health workers as the nation faces a shortage of health care professionals.

"(We made) the decision to hire 500 doctors so that they helped us fulfill our commitment to guarantee the right to health care," the left-wing politician told a press conference.

Under a new bilateral deal with Cuba, Mexico also plans to buy COVID-19 vaccines for children ages 2 and older. The president said he will share details on the vaccine shots on Tuesday.

Lopez Obrador spoke to the press after concluding his five-day Latin America trip, the first such tour since he won presidency more three years ago on the pledge to do more at home.

