Mexico to Hold Digital Cultural Week in Russia From December 7-11 - Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2020) Mexico will hold a digital cultural week from December 7-11 in Russia in honor of the 130th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties, during which a series of exhibitions and public talks will take place, Ambassador in Moscow Norma Pensado told Sputnik in an interview.

The year 2020 marks the 130th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Moscow and Mexico City. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov paid a visit to the Latin American country on the occasion in February.

"In commemoration of the anniversary, we will have a full week from the 7th to 11th of December of digital cultural program with some exhibitions and some conferences, with some kind of conversations so that we can have a free discussion on different issues.

This will be especially devoted to raise awareness of these specific commemoration," Pensado said.

The exhibition, prepared with the help of the Russian Foreign Ministry, will include archive documents and photos illustrating the history of the bilateral relationship, the Mexican ambassador added.

In general, Mexico and Russia enjoy an active cultural exchange, Pensado noted and pointed out that several years ago, a large-scale exhibition of artwork by iconic Mexican painters Frida Kahlo and Diego Riviera was held in Russia, while Mexico hosted an exhibition of works by Russian abstract art trailblazer Wassily Kandinsky.