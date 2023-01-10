UrduPoint.com

Mexico To Host Regional Summit 'Three Amigos' On Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2023) The 10th North American Leaders' Summit, also known as the Three Amigos Summit, with the participation of Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, US President Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will take place in Mexico City on January 10.

The three leaders are scheduled to discuss security cooperation and economic partnership, as well as strengthening coordination on global and regional issues. The parties will also discuss such issues as climate change, migration, health care, citizen security, and poverty alleviation. 

The summit of North American leaders first took place in Texas in 2005. After a hiatus of several years, the Three Amigos met in 2021 and vowed to take steps to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic, enhance North American competitiveness and address migration and security issues.

