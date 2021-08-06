Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador confirmed on Thursday that the country will host talks between the Venezuelan government and the opposition

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2021) Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador confirmed on Thursday that the country will host talks between the Venezuelan government and the opposition.

"The foreign minister has just informed me that Norway suggests making Mexico a venue of these negotiations and we agree, as we look for dialogue and agreements between the sides," the president told a press conference.

The Mexican leader did not specify the date of the meeting, despite speculation that it is set for August 13.

In May, Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido called for signing an agreement between the country's political forces with the mediation of the world community. The deal would provide for the gradual lifting of sanctions on the condition of holding new elections at all levels and the release of political prisoners. President Nicolas Maduro expressed his willingness for dialogue with Guaido brokered by Norway and the European Union.