Mexico to Host Venezuelan Talks on Saturday - Norwegian Embassy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2022) Mexico City will host a new round of talks between the Venezuelan government and opposition on Saturday following a year-long hiatus, the Norwegian embassy in Mexico said.

Norway, which is helping Mexico mediate the reconciliation process, said on social media that the negotiations would culminate in the signing of "a partial agreement on social matters.

"

The government and the opposition Unitary Platform broke off the talks in October last year after the African nation of Cabo Verde extradited Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's negotiator Alex Saab to the United States.

Before the hiatus, the negotiators had signed a memorandum of understanding that included the election timeline. The opposition is seeking a fresh vote in 2024 after the 2018 election handed a second term to President Maduro, prompting accusations of fraud from the US and its allies.