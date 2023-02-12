Mexico to Lead Movement to Lift US Blockade on Cuba - President

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2023) Mexico will lead a movement to defend Cuba's sovereignty and to lift the US blockade on the country, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Sunday.

"We will continue to demand the lifting of the blockade from Cuba, it is inhumane... I propose to (Cuban) President Miguel Diaz-Canel that Mexico lead a more active movement, that all countries unite and that Cuba's independence and sovereignty be protected," the Mexican president said at a meeting with his Cuban counterpart.

The US broke off diplomatic relations with Cuba in the 1960s, after which it announced a trade embargo against the island nation.

Former Democratic US President Barack Obama took steps to normalize bilateral relations with Cuba, but the policy was reversed by the administration of former Republican President Donald Trump, which leveled 243 additional economic sanctions on Cuba, tightened travel regulations and placed the island nation back on the list of countries sponsoring terrorism.

Current President Joe Biden promised that he would return Obama's policy on Cuba but has instead twice extended all restrictions against the country.

Last week, Diaz-Canel said that the damage from the US embargo on Cuba over six decades totaled $144.4 billion.