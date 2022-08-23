Mexico to Lodge Complaint Against COVAX Over Vaccine Delivery Failure - President

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2022) The Mexican government is set to lodge a complaint against the international vaccine-sharing mechanism COVAX as the institution failed to deliver the vaccines worth $75 billion, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday.

"We are going to lodge a complaint against COVAX and the United Nations as soon as possible because the organization did not provide us with the vaccines, and it owes us $75 million, this is already too much," Obrador told a press conference.

Mexico City has repeatedly reported the months-long delays of vaccines delivery via COVAX.