Mexico to Look for Alternatives to Facebook, Twitter - President

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2021) The Mexican government will consider the possibility of creating a national social network guaranteeing freedom of speech after the massive blocking of US President Donald Trump's accounts, Mexican President Andres Manuel López Obrador said.

"We will not stop thinking, analyzing everything related to social networks, we care very, very much about freedom. So this is an issue [creating an alternative social platform] that we will address, and we do not rule out that the National Council on Science and Technology, the Interior Ministry, the legal department, the foreign and communications ministries will look for options and alternatives," the politician said during a press conference posted on the government's Twitter.

Lopez Obrador stressed that the goal of the government was to guarantee freedom in the country and the absence of censorship.

"I have already spoken about the recent actions of Twitter and Facebook.

Again, it is impossible for a particular company to be established as a global institution of censorship... This cannot be accepted, this cannot be allowed, because it contradicts freedom," the president said.

Twitter, Facebook and other social networking platforms earlier suspended Trump's accounts, some of them permanently.

Trump said on Tuesday that social media platforms, including Twitter and Facebook, had made a "big mistake" in banning him and warned of a "counter move."

Twitter, Facebook and other social media platforms suspended Trump after a group of his supporters stormed the US Capitol last Wednesday to protest the lawmakers' affirmation of the Electoral College vote for his rival Democrat Joe Biden. The group clashed with police and caused material damage. Six people, including a policeman on duty and a female Air Force veteran Trump supporter died during the unrest.