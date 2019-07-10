Mexico to overcome U.S. tariffs on steel,tomatoes

(@imziishan)

Mexico will overcome the "new challenge" brought by new U.S. tariffs on steel and tomato exports, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Tuesday

Mexico will take necessary steps to tackle trade issues with the United States, said the president in a daily press conference.

The U.S. Department of Commerce announced Monday that it will impose anti-subsidy duties on structural steel products from Mexico, as a result of an investigation initiated on Jan 4.

Lopez Obrador slammed the new measure as "completely unfair," saying that they are not directly related to the recently agreed United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, nor to the current tariffs on Mexican steel and aluminum.

The U.S. Department of Commerce imposed a 17.5-percent tariff on Mexican tomatoes in early May, after the two countries failed to revise a bilateral agreement that previously ended a U.S. anti-dumping probe.

Tomato is one of Mexico's top three agricultural exports, after beer and avocado.