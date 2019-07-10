UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mexico To Overcome U.S. Tariffs On Steel,tomatoes

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Wed 10th July 2019 | 03:59 PM

Mexico to overcome U.S. tariffs on steel,tomatoes

Mexico will overcome the "new challenge" brought by new U.S. tariffs on steel and tomato exports, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Tuesday

MEXICO CITY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 10th Jul, 2019 ) :Mexico will overcome the "new challenge" brought by new U.S. tariffs on steel and tomato exports, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Tuesday.

Mexico will take necessary steps to tackle trade issues with the United States, said the president in a daily press conference.

The U.S. Department of Commerce announced Monday that it will impose anti-subsidy duties on structural steel products from Mexico, as a result of an investigation initiated on Jan 4.

Lopez Obrador slammed the new measure as "completely unfair," saying that they are not directly related to the recently agreed United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, nor to the current tariffs on Mexican steel and aluminum.

The U.S. Department of Commerce imposed a 17.5-percent tariff on Mexican tomatoes in early May, after the two countries failed to revise a bilateral agreement that previously ended a U.S. anti-dumping probe.

Tomato is one of Mexico's top three agricultural exports, after beer and avocado.

Related Topics

Exports United States Mexico May Commerce From Agreement Top

Recent Stories

EmiratesGBC leaders elected to key global position ..

12 seconds ago

Emirati-Kuwaiti exhibition opens in Dubai

15 minutes ago

Iraqi Refugee Sentenced to Life Imprisonment in Ge ..

56 seconds ago

FPCCI, KCCI, automotive sector delegations call on ..

22 minutes ago

FO says in close contact with U.S. side on Prime M ..

58 seconds ago

Russia Plans to Increase Trade With India Threefol ..

59 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.