Mexico To Release Catalog Of Weapons Smuggled From US - Foreign Minister

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Sat 26th October 2019 | 12:40 AM

Mexico to Release Catalog of Weapons Smuggled From US - Foreign Minister

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2019) Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said Friday the government submitted to its US partners, and was planning to publish next week, a catalog of confiscated weapons that were smuggled into the country from the United States.

"The Ministry of Public Security has presented a catalog that included not only weapons that were confiscated in Culiacan, but everything else over the past year," Ebrard said at the press conference.

According to the Mexican Armed Forces, over 10 million weapons were smuggled into Mexico over the past 10 years, mainly from the United States.

Twice in October alone, Mexican authorities reported the discovery and seizure of large arsenals of weapons, including grenade launchers and large-caliber anti-aircraft machine guns.

"[Cessation of illegal arms smuggling to the country] is the bilateral [US-Mexico] commission's most important task," Ebrard stressed.

The US-Mexico joint working group for the control over illicit arms trafficking began operating in August 2019.

