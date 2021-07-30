UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mexico To Release Prisoners Aged Over 75 With Non-Violent Record - President

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 30th July 2021 | 12:27 AM

Mexico to Release Prisoners Aged Over 75 With Non-Violent Record - President

Mexico will release prisoners aged 75 and older who are serving time in federal jails for non-serious crimes as part of an amnesty, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Thursday

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2021) Mexico will release prisoners aged 75 and older who are serving time in Federal jails for non-serious crimes as part of an amnesty, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Thursday.

"I am going to sign an order, which is being prepared by the interior ministry and will be presented next week. It includes four reasons for the release," the president said during a press conference.

The amnesty includes non violent offenders over 75 years old, inmates awaiting sentence for more than 10 years, people over 65 with chronic conditions and those who suffered torture upon arrest, the president specified.

Lopez Obrador added that all these prisoners, over 94,000 people, will be released not later than September 15, urging the regional authorities to follow the example of the federal government.

The new order will be an addition to the amnesty law adopted in 2020 and aimed at the release of 6,000 prisoners or those who were in pre-trial detention for small theft, abortion and drug possession.

Related Topics

Interior Ministry Mexico September 2020 All Government

Recent Stories

DFM Company posts net profit of AED 38.8 million d ..

30 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed issues Resolution on waivers a ..

45 minutes ago

SCI provides aid worth AED85.1 million inside UAE ..

60 minutes ago

Pakistan earnestly looks forward to enhance mutual ..

2 minutes ago

Russian Space Module Nauka Can Operate on ISS Unti ..

2 minutes ago

West Ham sign PSG goalkeeper Areola on loan

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.