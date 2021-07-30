Mexico to Release Prisoners Aged Over 75 With Non-Violent Record - President

(@FahadShabbir)

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2021) Mexico will release prisoners aged 75 and older who are serving time in Federal jails for non-serious crimes as part of an amnesty, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Thursday.

"I am going to sign an order, which is being prepared by the interior ministry and will be presented next week. It includes four reasons for the release," the president said during a press conference.

The amnesty includes non violent offenders over 75 years old, inmates awaiting sentence for more than 10 years, people over 65 with chronic conditions and those who suffered torture upon arrest, the president specified.

Lopez Obrador added that all these prisoners, over 94,000 people, will be released not later than September 15, urging the regional authorities to follow the example of the federal government.

The new order will be an addition to the amnesty law adopted in 2020 and aimed at the release of 6,000 prisoners or those who were in pre-trial detention for small theft, abortion and drug possession.