Mexico To Rent Out Presidential Boeing Aircraft - President

Published March 29, 2022

Mexico to Rent Out Presidential Boeing Aircraft - President

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2022) Mexico will be renting out the presidential Boeing jet bought under the previous government after failed attempts to sell it, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday.

"The plane will be handed over to (state) company Olmeca-Maya-Mexica, this is the name of the company that will operate the Maya Train (railway), the airports of Tulum, Chetumal, Palenque and AIFA (Felipe Angeles International Airport). The plane will be handed over so that it could be rented and used, so that it would not stand idle and so that it would generate profit from being rented to pay for its expenses and maintenance," the Mexican president said at a press conference.

The plane in question is a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner purchased in 2016 for almost $219 million. Lopez Obrador announced plans to sell the aircraft even before assuming the office of president, however, the administration failed to find a buyer in three years.

