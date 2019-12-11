UrduPoint.com
Mexico To Send US Extradition Request For Ex-Minister - Prosecutor-General's Office

The Mexican Prosecutor General's office has launched its own inquiry into the activity of Genaro Garcia Luna, the former secretary of public security who is allegedly linked to the Sinaloa drug cartel, and plans to request that he be extradited from the United States, where he was arrested and currently remains in custody

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2019) The Mexican Prosecutor General's office has launched its own inquiry into the activity of Genaro Garcia Luna, the former secretary of public security who is allegedly linked to the Sinaloa drug cartel, and plans to request that he be extradited from the United States, where he was arrested and currently remains in custody.

On Tuesday, the US Attorney's Office in Eastern District of New York stated that Garcia Luna was arrested in Texas for allegedly permitting the drug cartel once run by Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman "to operate with impunity in Mexico" in exchange for millions of Dollars in bribes.

"After the investigation of our case is completed, an arrest warrant will be handed over to the competent supervisory judge in order to extradite the specified person," the prosecutor general's office said in a statement on Tuesday.

The Mexican authorities accuse Garcia Luna of drug trafficking conspiracy, making false statements, accepting bribes, and complicity in crimes against public health and organized crime.

According to the US attorney's office, "in exchange for the payment of bribes, the Sinaloa Cartel obtained safe passage for its drug shipments, sensitive law enforcement information about investigations into the Cartel, and information about rival drug cartels, thereby facilitating the importation of multi�ton quantities of cocaine and other drugs into the United States."

Garcia Luna served as Mexico's secretary of public security from 2006 to 2012 and was known as an architect of Mexico's war on drugs. If convicted, he faces anywhere from 10 years to life in prison.

